Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Shares of BMTC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 38,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,991. The company has a market cap of $992.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.51.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,580 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 15,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $7,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

