BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Given New C$5.40 Price Target at National Bankshares

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$5.55 to C$5.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

ERE.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to C$5.20 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.26.

TSE:ERE.UN opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.06 million and a PE ratio of 15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.96, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.40. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$4.04 and a 52-week high of C$4.82.

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

