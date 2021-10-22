Bunicorn (BUNI) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 31.7% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC on major exchanges. Bunicorn has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $1.07 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00072189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00073830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.56 or 0.00107978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,487.07 or 0.99624874 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,927.46 or 0.06468702 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022312 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

