Burency Hits One Day Volume of $2.70 Million (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Burency has a total market cap of $11.38 million and $2.70 million worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0587 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burency has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00213713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Burency Profile

Burency is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

