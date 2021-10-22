Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%.

NASDAQ:BFST traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,284. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $531.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Business First Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 1,305.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Business First Bancshares were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

