ByteNext Price Up 1.4% This Week (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. ByteNext has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $32,692.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for about $0.0810 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00072215 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00073997 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00107888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,331.68 or 1.00443048 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.33 or 0.06549706 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00022103 BTC.

ByteNext Coin Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

