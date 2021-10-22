CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the quarter. CAI International comprises 2.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in CAI International were worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CAI International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CAI International by 11.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in CAI International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in CAI International by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,429. The company has a market capitalization of $970.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. CAI International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.21 and a 1-year high of $56.22.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. On average, analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Several research analysts have commented on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.