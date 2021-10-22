California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $129.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.62 and a 52-week high of $129.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

