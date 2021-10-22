California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 293,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,030 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $12,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3,058.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after acquiring an additional 907,986 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,549,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after buying an additional 593,973 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 484,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 5,331.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after buying an additional 317,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

NATI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

