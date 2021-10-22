California Public Employees Retirement System Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

HLF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.90 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

