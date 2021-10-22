California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 112 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Saia were worth $12,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Saia by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000.

SAIA stock opened at $267.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $269.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.82.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.36.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

