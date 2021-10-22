California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 25,470 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of NCR worth $13,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NCR by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 285,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,620,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,483,000 after acquiring an additional 51,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,308,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 156,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $43.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NCR from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

In other NCR news, Director Martin Mucci purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $48,816.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.