California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,774 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Redfin worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 16.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Redfin by 8.6% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 8.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Redfin by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $141,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RDFN opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.