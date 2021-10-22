California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,774 Shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,774 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Redfin worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Redfin in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 25.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redfin by 31.2% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.48 and a beta of 1.84. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.63, for a total transaction of $263,835.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,669,606.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,583 shares of company stock worth $6,361,517. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

