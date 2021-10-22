California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,653 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $13,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MasTec by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,053 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in MasTec by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MasTec by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in MasTec by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.50. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.29.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.46.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

