Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $101.00 price target on the stock. Cambridge Bancorp traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.87, with a volume of 13947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.82.

According to Zacks, “Cambridge Bancorp, headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, operates as the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company, which offers various banking services primarily. Its personal banking services include checking and savings accounts, automated teller machines/debit cards, mortgages and home equity, credit cards, personal loans, certificates of deposit and individual retirement account options, and online banking services. The company’s commercial lending activities include business credit reserve, working capital line of credit, term loans, commercial mortgage, SBA guaranteed loan, letters of credit, and secured loans. Cambridge Bancorp also provides commercial real estate, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant services, healthcare professional program, and credit card services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust administration, estate settlement services, and financial planning services. “

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.50 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 168,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $634.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 29.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.