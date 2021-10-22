Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 5,598 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock worth $14,341,050 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $129.98 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.41 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average is $117.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

