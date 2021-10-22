Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 204,447 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,367,000 after buying an additional 409,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 352,238 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $23,295,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,355,000 after purchasing an additional 271,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Erste Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.84. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.