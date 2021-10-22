Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 28,147 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 35.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,147 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after buying an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after buying an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,086,000 after buying an additional 165,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.42.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $218.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $122.73 and a 1 year high of $215.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

