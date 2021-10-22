Canaccord Genuity Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $390.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $423.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BIIB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.

BIIB stock opened at $270.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

