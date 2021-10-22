Canaccord Genuity Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $390.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $423.00 to $390.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BIIB. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Biogen from $647.00 to $502.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.56.
BIIB stock opened at $270.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
