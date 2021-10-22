Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to $125.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNI. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.72.

NYSE CNI opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.27. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $133.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

