Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$153.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.72.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $132.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $133.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.00%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

