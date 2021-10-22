Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$165.00 at Desjardins

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$163.00 to C$165.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $132.74 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

