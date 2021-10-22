Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Set at C$158.00 by Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a C$158.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$170.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$150.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$145.65.

TSE CNR opened at C$164.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$164.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.17 billion and a PE ratio of 29.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$145.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$138.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.4232147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total transaction of C$20,034,935.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total transaction of C$175,960,548.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,900,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,765,999,385.83. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,717,851 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,640,243.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

