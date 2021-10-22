Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Raised to GBX 155

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

CAPC opened at GBX 163.80 ($2.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 168.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.73. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

