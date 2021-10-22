Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CS. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$7.03.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining stock opened at C$5.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.23. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.54 and a 1 year high of C$6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$257.29 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total transaction of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,086,612.11. Also, Director Albert Garcia sold 44,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.30, for a total value of C$235,823.50. Insiders have sold a total of 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613 in the last 90 days.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.