Captrust Financial Advisors Has $26.16 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 16,807.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 490,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,576 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $26,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Webster Financial by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

NYSE:WBS opened at $57.46 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.09.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.