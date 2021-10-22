Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,090 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $29,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,557,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2,947.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 558,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 539,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

