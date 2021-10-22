Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 10,048 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average of $79.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

