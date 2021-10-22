Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 833 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $23,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $310.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $211.22 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

