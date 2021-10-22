Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $27,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Tesla by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,933,919.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $669.13.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $894.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $885.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $749.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $689.41. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.11 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

