Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,300 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,506,000 after buying an additional 663,137 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,130,000 after buying an additional 320,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,612,000 after buying an additional 912,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,769,000 after acquiring an additional 536,405 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,365 shares of company stock worth $6,379,164 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $208.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.