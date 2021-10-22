Capula Management Ltd Invests $230,000 in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SelectQuote stock opened at $13.69 on Friday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 13.02, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SelectQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last three months. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

