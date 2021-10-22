Capula Management Ltd Invests $248,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,042 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 379.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock opened at $334.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $336.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.68.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.