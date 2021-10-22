Capula Management Ltd Invests $256,000 in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth about $51,621,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth about $38,970,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $66,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,274 shares of company stock worth $303,648 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.39. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

