Capula Management Ltd Makes New $292,000 Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,472 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,081,000 after buying an additional 5,883,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the period. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,224 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 37,890 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of AG opened at $12.97 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.