Capula Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,478 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $146,794,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after buying an additional 1,375,524 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 104.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,802,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after buying an additional 920,055 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after buying an additional 863,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 62.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,073,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,750,000 after buying an additional 794,329 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $123.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -156.12 and a beta of 1.32. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.76 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.52.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,664 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $315,710.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 2,087 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $242,592.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,218 shares of company stock worth $8,526,380. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

