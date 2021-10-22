Capula Management Ltd Takes $262,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $190.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.51. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $117.02 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 87.83%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

