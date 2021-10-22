Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Gap Down to $85.17

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $85.17, but opened at $82.49. Cardlytics shares last traded at $81.35, with a volume of 7,587 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 2.53.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19). Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 370,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $32,269,796.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.63, for a total value of $352,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,147 shares in the company, valued at $27,895,601.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and have sold 19,750 shares worth $1,820,895. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

