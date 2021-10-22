CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Shares of CTRE opened at $21.45 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 18.61, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.15). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.92% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.