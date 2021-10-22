Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 82.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 151,748 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.5% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $228.85. 121,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,236. The stock has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $227.66.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.80.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

