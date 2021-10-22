Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,570 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.8% of Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

EFV traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,293,003 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

