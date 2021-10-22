Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC lowered shares of Cascades (TSE:CAS) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$18.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.50 to C$22.75 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.54.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of Cascades stock opened at C$15.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.91. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.04.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$912.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.8599999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,974 shares of company stock worth $2,358,745.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.