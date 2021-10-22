Casper Reaches Market Capitalization of $267.66 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Casper has a total market cap of $267.66 million and approximately $13.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.85 or 0.99659702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.00 or 0.06491970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,425,400,673 coins and its circulating supply is 2,398,040,344 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

