Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $168,175.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $168,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $757,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $62.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.82. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

