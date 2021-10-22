Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 56,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $3,844,000. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.70.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.61. The company had a trading volume of 37,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $203.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.42. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $149.63 and a one year high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

