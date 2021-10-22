C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CCGGY stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

