C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
CCGGY stock opened at $9.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $13.25.
About C&C Group
