Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.53. Celanese also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.000-$ EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $171.06.

Celanese stock traded up $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,359. Celanese has a 12 month low of $109.14 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

