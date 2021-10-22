Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share.

CE stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.48. The stock had a trading volume of 906,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,073. Celanese has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $172.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 77,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

