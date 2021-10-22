Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CLS opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.53. Celestica has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

